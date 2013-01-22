Reports: Time Warner Cable to Televise Dodgers' Games

Time Warner Cable is evidently two for two in snatching coverage of high-profile teams in Los Angeles from News Corp.

According to multiple reports, the nation's No. 2 MSO has reached a deal with the Dodgers to broadcast the Major League Baseball team's regional games.

Bloomberg, citing two people familiar with the negotiations, said Dodgers' games will be televised on a new regional sports network developed by Guggenheim Partners, which purchased the club last year for some $2.15 billion. Some reports indicate Time Warner Cable will be a partner in the service, but won't own the TV rights per se. Sources familiar with the negotiations indicate, however, that if TWC holds an equity position in the network or were involved in a traditional rights deal, Fox has matching options and could pursue legal actions.

Whatever the structure, the deal is expected to be announced on Thursday.

