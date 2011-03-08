Reports: Peter Smith Exiting NBCU

Peter Smith, president of NBCU International, is leaving the company at the end of the month, according to multiple reports.

As part of the management restructuring following the Comcast-NBCU merger, Smith now reports to Jeff Shell, the former Comcast programming group president who was named chairman of NBCU International.

Smith had been with the studio for 22 years, including three in his current role.

Smith's exit follows the departures of Entertainment President Angela Bromstad and scheduling chief Mitch Metcalf.

A rep for NBCU was not available for commment at press time