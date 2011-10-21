Reports: Fox Sports, Telemundo Win World Cup TV Rights

In a major surprise, Fox Sports and Telemundo have secured respective English and Spanish language rights to the 2018 and 2022 World Cup soccer tournaments, several news organizations reported today.

Sports Business Daily said Fox has gained FIFA U.S. media rights for 2015 to 2022, which includes the men's and women's World Cup events, beating out incumbent ESPN, which has held the rights since 2010. The next World Cup is in Brazil in 2014.

NBCUniversal-owned Spanish-language channel Telemundo scored FIFA's Spanish-language U.S. TV rights package for 2015-22, ousting current rights holder Univision, according to ESPN.com.

ESPN and Univision were widely expected to renew their respective rights to the world's biggest sports event.

