Reports: Former NPR Exec Vivian Schiller Headed to NBC News
Former NPR president and CEO Vivian Schiller is in talks to
oversee digital projects at NBC News, according to several reports.
Before joining NPR in 2009, Schiller was general manager of
the New York Times Website. She resignedfrom NPR in March
following a series of political missteps that began with the firing of analystJuan Williams in October after comments he made about Muslims on Fox News.
Williams' termination prompted accusation of liberal bias at
NPR and led some Washington conservatives to call for the de-funding of the
public broadcaster.
Then in March, NPR came under fire after fund-raising
executive Ron Schiller (no relation) was videotaped saying that NPR could live
without federal funding and branding Republicans as having been hijacked by
"seriously racist" Tea Party followers. He resigned days later.
A NBC News spokesperson declined to comment. AllThingsD
first reported the story.
