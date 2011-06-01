Reports: Former NPR Exec Vivian Schiller Headed to NBC News

Former NPR president and CEO Vivian Schiller is in talks to

oversee digital projects at NBC News, according to several reports.

Before joining NPR in 2009, Schiller was general manager of

the New York Times Website. She resignedfrom NPR in March

following a series of political missteps that began with the firing of analystJuan Williams in October after comments he made about Muslims on Fox News.

Williams' termination prompted accusation of liberal bias at

NPR and led some Washington conservatives to call for the de-funding of the

public broadcaster.

Then in March, NPR came under fire after fund-raising

executive Ron Schiller (no relation) was videotaped saying that NPR could live

without federal funding and branding Republicans as having been hijacked by

"seriously racist" Tea Party followers. He resigned days later.

A NBC News spokesperson declined to comment. AllThingsD

first reported the story.