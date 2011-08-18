Trending

Reports: FBI Investigating Letterman Death Threat

The FBI is investigating a death threat made Tuesday
against David Letterman on an online forum said to be linked to Al Qaeda,
according to several reports.

A contributor to the site targeted the CBS Late Show
host for his comments in June on the death of Ilyas Kashmiri, the leader of Al
Qaeda, including making a slashing motion across his neck, according to the
reports.

The offending comment was discovered by SITE Intelligence
Group, which according to the reports is a private company that monitors
jihadist movement trends.

CBS had no comment on the threat.