Reports: FBI Investigating Letterman Death Threat

The FBI is investigating a death threat made Tuesday

against David Letterman on an online forum said to be linked to Al Qaeda,

according to several reports.

A contributor to the site targeted the CBS Late Show

host for his comments in June on the death of Ilyas Kashmiri, the leader of Al

Qaeda, including making a slashing motion across his neck, according to the

reports.

The offending comment was discovered by SITE Intelligence

Group, which according to the reports is a private company that monitors

jihadist movement trends.

CBS had no comment on the threat.