Reports: Dish to Keep Some Blockbuster Stores Open

Just days before its $320 million purchase of Blockbuster is expected to close, Dish Network has assumed leases for as many as 600 retail locations of the video rental giant, leaving more than 1,000 stores possibly headed for the chopping block.

Dish Network won a one-day bankruptcy court auction for Blockbuster on April 6, beating out bids from activist investor Carl Icahn and a group of bondholders led by hedge fund Monarch Alternative Capital. The deal is expected to close April 21.

