Reports: British Parliament Recalls James Murdoch for More Questioning

News

Corp. Deputy COO James Murdoch has been recalled by the British

parliamentary panel investigating the phone-hacking scandal at News of the World, according to reports.

The report indicates that the panel is seeking an explaination for evidence given by two former News of the World

staffers that contradicts the younger Murdoch's testimony in July. The

Culture, Media and Sport committee is also recalling Les Hinton, who was

the former head of News Corp.'s U.K. newspaper division.

Following Murdoch's testimony in July, two former News of the World

executives refuted his claims that he was unaware of the phone-hacking

that was going on at the now-defunct British tabloid, saying they

informed him of possible phone-hacking in 2008.

According to reports, a date has not been set, but is expected to be in October.