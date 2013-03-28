Reports: Barbara Walters to Retire Next Year

Veteran broadcast journalist Barbara Walters may be planning

to retire next year. According to multiple reports, the ABC newswoman is poised

to announce her plans to end her 52-year career in May 2014.

An ABC News spokesperson had no comment. The reports

indicated the network is planning a send-off of specials and tributes leading

up to her departure.

The 83-year-old Walters took several weeks off from hosting The

View earlier this year after she suffered a concussion during a fall over

Inauguration Day weekend and a subsequent bout with chicken pox. After cohost

Joy Behar announced she would leave The View at the end of this season,

Walters remains the daytime program's sole original cohost. Elisabeth

Hasselbeck is also reportedly on the way out, though ABC has denied those

reports.

Walters has been a trailblazer for female broadcast

journalists, becoming the first female coanchor of NBC's Today show in

1974. In 1976, she jumped to ABC to become the first female anchor of an

evening newscast, paired with Harry Reasoner on the ABC Evening News.

She additionally worked for 25 years as a cohost of ABC's 20/20 and created The

View in 1997.

Deadline

first reported the story.