Reports: 14th Suspect Arrested in News Corp. Hacking Scandal
Two more arrests have been made in relation to the News Corp. hacking
scandal, with one former News of the World reporter being brought in for
allegedly intercepting voicemails, and a London police detective under
suspicion of leaking information related to the investigation, according to reports.
Dan Evans, who had been suspended from News of the World since April
2010, has become the 14th arrest made in the hacking investigation, reports
say. Meanwhile, the London detective, arrested on suspicion of leaking
information to The Guardian, also faces suspension, according to
reports.
The Telegraph reported that Glenn Mulcaire, the private
investigator who was jailed in 2007 for phone-hacking for News of the World,
has been ordered by the High Court to disclose the names of those at the now-defunct tabloid who ordered him to hack the phones of six celebrities. This
follows news that Mulcaire is suing News International after the company
terminated its two-year arrangement to pay his legal fees incurred during his
2007 incident, according to The Independent.
