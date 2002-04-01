Reporter suspended for writing book

WPVI-TV Philadelphia reporter Rose Tibayan has been off the air for days,

reportedly suspended over her refusal to follow a management dictate and stop

work on a book about journalism.

Philadelphia Daily News columnist Stu Bykofsky reported that station

management gave Tibayan an ultimatum regarding the book, and Tibayan told

friends and colleagues she refused to stop her work on it.

Minority journalists' organization Unity -- for which Tibayan is a mentor --

labeled it a 'suspicious suspension' on its Web site.

The station said it would not comment on personnel issues, nor would it

confirm or deny any policy regarding staffers working on books, and Tibayan

could not be reached for comment.