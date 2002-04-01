Reporter suspended for writing book
WPVI-TV Philadelphia reporter Rose Tibayan has been off the air for days,
reportedly suspended over her refusal to follow a management dictate and stop
work on a book about journalism.
Philadelphia Daily News columnist Stu Bykofsky reported that station
management gave Tibayan an ultimatum regarding the book, and Tibayan told
friends and colleagues she refused to stop her work on it.
Minority journalists' organization Unity -- for which Tibayan is a mentor --
labeled it a 'suspicious suspension' on its Web site.
The station said it would not comment on personnel issues, nor would it
confirm or deny any policy regarding staffers working on books, and Tibayan
could not be reached for comment.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.