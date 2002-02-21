Reporter Pearl confirmed dead

Journalists reacted with horror and sadness Thursday to the death of Daniel

Pearl, the Wall Street Journal reporter taken hostage one month ago by

Islamic extremists in Pakistan while reporting a story on terrorism.

Pearl's death was confirmed by the State Department following evidence that,

reports said, included a videotape that either showed Pearl dead or being

killed.

The Committee to Protect Journalists said it "condemns the brutal, wanton

and senseless murder of Daniel Pearl. We call on Pakistani authorities to devote

the full resources at their disposal to apprehend and prosecute his killers."

Only the day before, the U.S. government had redefined its policy on U.S.

hostages taken in foreign countries, stating that it would "make every effort"

toward the release of Americans kidnapped overseas, while still ruling

out ransom or other concessions.

Barbara Cochran, president of the Radio-Television News Directors

Association, who was a CBS News executive when correspondent Bob Simon was

captured during the Gulf War, noted that the government's commitment to greater

engagement "is certainly a change in policy."

Simon was released unharmed.

Pearl's death, Cochran said, "is a reminder that journalists do very

dangerous things and risk their lives to try and get information for the

public."

Previously, there had been numerous false reports of Pearl's death, as well

as ransom demands, which could not be confirmed.

The State Department condemned the killing and called it "an outrage."

Pearl's employer, The Wall Street Journal, also issued a statement

saying that it accepted the reports of Pearl's death from the U.S. and Pakistani

governments.

"We are heartbroken at his death," Journal publisher Peter Kann said

in a prepared statement.

Pearl reported from Europe and Asia, as well as the United States, in his 12

years at the Journal.

The 38-year-old Pearl's wife, Mariane, is pregnant with

the couple's first child.