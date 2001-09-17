Reporter passes out on air

One of CNN's Afghanistan correspondents, Steve Harrigan, passed out on the

air on CNN International Monday, citing food poisoning.

Harrigan, who is normally posted to Moscow, is with a

crew in a rebel-controlled part of Afghanistan about 50 miles north of Kabul.

He was engaged in a "back-and-forth" video interview with CNNi's anchor desk when his stomach problems got the best of him. His eyes rolled back into his head and keeled over, falling out of the range of the camera.

Harrigan came back on the air briefly several minutes later - seated in a chair - mostly to reassure viewers.

- John M. Higgins