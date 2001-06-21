Reporter moonlights as Miss Indiana

WEHT-TV Evansville, Ind., reporter Allison Hatcher has been crowned Miss Indiana and will represent the state in the Miss America Pageant.

Hatcher joined the station in August 2000 from WKRN-TV Nashville, where she had been an associate producer and weekend assignment editor.

Her station bio says she plays the piano and volunteers with children, which sounds like a Miss America resume from here. - John Eggerton