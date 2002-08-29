Reporter helps nab murder suspect

WABC-TV New York reporter Sandra Bookman was instrumental in the capture of a

suspected wife-killer Tuesday.

Former WorldCom Inc. software engineer Robert Cabassa was caught by police in

Harlem, where he was apparently calling Bookman. He had met the reporter at a

restaurant more than two years ago, and he contacted her while he was a fugitive

from police since his wife was killed three weeks ago.

Bookman reported the calls to police, who traced Cabassa to a pay phone near

the spot where he was captured, reportedly carrying a gun.

Bookman had not been working on the murder story, and WABC-TV did not reveal

Bookman's contact with Cabassa until after the capture.