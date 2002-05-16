Reporter exits WPVI-TV over book flap
After several weeks of settlement talks, WPVI-TV Philadelphia reporter Rose
Tibayan will leave the station to write her book of advice for young
journalists.
Neither side would comment regarding an amount or terms of the settlement for
Tibayan, whose contract was to expire in June.
Tibayan was suspended without pay in late March for continuing work on
the book without the approval of station management, which, the station said,
was in violation of her contract. But under that same contract, the station had
to begin paying her after two weeks of suspension.
Sources said WPVI-TV general manager Dave Davis objected to Tibayan's using
her position to gain access to experts and other sources for her book.
