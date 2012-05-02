Report:Amazon Planning To Create TV Show

Amazon is joining other over-the-top providers like Hulu and

Netfilx that have moved into the original production business with plans to produce

original comedies and children's programming, according to All Things Digital. The

shows would be distributed via the Amazon Instant Video offering.

The report noted that "Amazon Studios head Roy Price won't

discuss his budget, or the number of shows he intends to make, or a timeline

for getting them on the Web."

But Amazon is looking to create shows with the on-screen

quality of "real" TV shows and will spend "commensurate production budgets,"

according to the author of the piece, Peter Kafka.

Amazon is soliciting shows via the Web and will pay around "$10,000

for an option, $55,000 if a show gets produced, plus possible royalties" the

article also reveals. For more see: http://allthingsd.com/20120502/amazon-gets-into-the-sitcom-business/