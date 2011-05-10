Report: WPP's MEC, Mindshare Best at Pitching New Business

According

to the results of RECMA's 2010 Compitches report, WPP's Mediaedge:cia (MEC)

and Mindshare units were the best at their ability to pitch new

business, reports MediaPost.

MEC

and Mindshare dominated the rankings of more than 400 media network

shops. MEC led every unit with 108 global pitch points, with Mindshare

close behind at 102.

Publicis' Starcom Mediavest unit was third with 99 and Aegis Group's Carat was next with 98.

The

points represent each agency's "excellence in being successful in

pitches." RECMA is a Paris-based media agency tracking service.