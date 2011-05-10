Report: WPP's MEC, Mindshare Best at Pitching New Business
According
to the results of RECMA's 2010 Compitches report, WPP's Mediaedge:cia (MEC)
and Mindshare units were the best at their ability to pitch new
business, reports MediaPost.
MEC
and Mindshare dominated the rankings of more than 400 media network
shops. MEC led every unit with 108 global pitch points, with Mindshare
close behind at 102.
Publicis' Starcom Mediavest unit was third with 99 and Aegis Group's Carat was next with 98.
The
points represent each agency's "excellence in being successful in
pitches." RECMA is a Paris-based media agency tracking service.
