Report: WGA strike to be 10% ratings drain

A new report out by media buyer TN Media, says a potential strike by the Writer's Guild of America and or Screen Actors Guild will bring down ratings at the top six broadcast networks by approximately 10%.

The TN Media study also says Fox and ABC will be best prepared for a strike in the fall, thanks to professional sports and a lot of original fare. CBS will likely have one-third of its schedule in the 4th Quarter devoted to repeats, while NBC would have 20% of its schedule in reruns, UPN 25% and The WB 15%, according to the report.

With a strike, TN Media projects the 10% dip for all six networks in both households and adults 18-49 during the 4th Quarter.

- Joe Schlosser