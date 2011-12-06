Report: Verizon to Launch Streaming-Video Service Outside FiOS Markets

Verizon Communications is planning to go over-the-top with a streaming service that includes a bundle of TV shows and movies -- à la Netflix -- offered outside its FiOS footprint, Reuters reported.

The telco is engaged in discussions with programmers about the service, which could be launched in 2012, according to Reuters, citing unnamed sources. The subscription service would be limited in scope, focusing on packages of movies similar to the Starz Play and Epix services or children's programming from partners such as Walt Disney Co. or Viacom, the news service reported.

Verizon does not comment "on rumors and speculation," a spokeswoman said.

