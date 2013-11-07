Report: Twitter IPO Priced at $26 A Share
Twitter has priced its shares for its Nov. 7 IPO on the New York Stock Exchange at $26 a share, the Wall Street Journal reports.
That price is much higher than the company's initial estimate, which was in the range of $17 to $20 and reflects higher demand among institutional investors.
The share price of $26 would give the company a market capitalization of $14.4 billion, the Wall Street Journal estimates.
