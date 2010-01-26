Report: O&Os Big Beneficiaries of '10 Political Cash

With an abundance of stations in what look to be hotly-contested

political markets, station groups such as Meredith, McGraw-Hill and the

network-owned groups look best poised to grab political advertising this year,

according to investment bank M.C. Alcamo & Co.





It's been estimated that as much as $3 billion in political

advertising will be spent this year, aided by the Supreme Court's landmark

"Citizens United" ruling last week that lifts limits on spending from

corporations and unions.





M.C. Alcamo reviewed House, Senate and gubernatorial

elections for close contests, and mapped them against the DMA landscape. It

reports that 75% of McGraw-Hill's four stations are in markets featuring

"toss-up" races, followed by 64% at Meredith, 62% at CBS and 60% at both the

ABC and NBC owned station groups. Gannett's "toss-up" rate is 58%, and the

Fox-owned group comes in at 52%.





"While all

broadcasters will benefit in the 2010 political cycle, certain groups in key

markets will do exceptionally well," said M.C. Alcamo President Michael Alcamo.

"After Citizens

United, this will be a

highly-caffeinated political season."





At the other end of the spectrum are Nexstar (14%), Sinclair

(19%) and Cox (27%), Alcamo

deducing that those groups' stations are in markets where the elections will

not be as hotly contested.





The windfall

comes at a good time for broadcasters. "In 2010, political advertising

will yield a significant bump in revenue and profitability in key

markets," said Alcamo.

"Now that operating costs have been tightly controlled through the

aggressive cost reductions achieved in 2009, incremental high-margin revenue

will bring an important boost to the industry, allowing broadcasters to pay

down debt, increase dividends, or make acquisitions."



