Trending

Reports: NBA to Resume Playoffs

By

Playoff games will continue but Thursday night's games will be postponed in protest of the Jacob Blake police shooting in Wisconsin

Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 26, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.
(Image credit: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The National Basketball Association will look to resume its post-season this weekend after postponing games Wednesday night in protest of the Aug. 23 police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin, according to ESPN.com

It’s unclear when playoff games  will resume -- the league has three games scheduled Thursday night -- but players met Thursday morning in Orlando where the games are being played and voted to  continue its post-season schedule, ESPN reported.  

The website also reported a second meeting is scheduled Thursday afternoon to formulate action plans to address racial injustice issues and iron out details of restarting the postseason, with games airing on ESPN, ABC, TNT and NBATV.  

Along with the three postseason NBA games, three Major League Baseball games, three WNBA games and five Major League Soccer games were postponed Wednesday night in protest  over the Blake shooting. 