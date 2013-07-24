Report: Hulu, TWC Break Off Talks
Time Warner Cable has reportedly broken off talks with Hulu
regarding taking a possible 25% stake in the online video pioneer, according to
published reports.
Reuters
said Wednesday, citing unnamed sources, that the two companies could
not agree on price. TWC was an early bidder for Hulu, but after the company decided
to retain its current ownership, the New York-based MSO was said to be
interested in acquiring a minority interest.
The Walt Disney Co., 21st Century Fox and Comcast
each own a one-third interest in Hulu.
Reuters said TWC could restart talks in the future for the
Hulu stake, but none were currently planned.
Time Warner Cable declined to comment.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.