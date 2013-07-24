Report: Hulu, TWC Break Off Talks

Time Warner Cable has reportedly broken off talks with Hulu

regarding taking a possible 25% stake in the online video pioneer, according to

published reports.

Reuters

said Wednesday, citing unnamed sources, that the two companies could

not agree on price. TWC was an early bidder for Hulu, but after the company decided

to retain its current ownership, the New York-based MSO was said to be

interested in acquiring a minority interest.

The Walt Disney Co., 21st Century Fox and Comcast

each own a one-third interest in Hulu.

Reuters said TWC could restart talks in the future for the

Hulu stake, but none were currently planned.

Time Warner Cable declined to comment.