Report: Guggenheim Out of Hulu Bidding

CNBC is citing anonymous sources saying that Guggenheim Digital Media and its partner KKR have dropped out of the bidding for Hulu. If true that would reduce the potential buyers to two competing groups that include pay TV operators.

One bidder, according to CNBC, is DirecTV; the other is a joint bid by the Chernin Group and AT&T.

Time Warner Cable has also been looking to invest in Hulu but it is seeking to take a stake in the company and not full ownership, according to Bloomberg, also citing anonymous sources.