Report: Google May Tinker With Pay-TV Service

Google is considering delivering a subscription TV service over its experimental fiber-to-the-home network in Kansas City, Kan., and Kansas City, Mo., sometime next year, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday.

The online search giant has approached media companies including Walt Disney Co, Time Warner Inc. and Discovery Communications about carrying TV channels on the test network, according to the Journal. However, the talks were described as "exploratory" at this juncture.

Google selected Kansas City, Kan., and Kansas City, Mo., as the cities where it will fund the buildout of a fiber-to-the-home network delivering speeds of 1 Gigabit per second -- far beyond what is available to most residential broadband customers in the U.S. (or anywhere). The pick came after a year-long competition soliciting applications from municipalities, an offer that generated nearly 1,100 submissions.

