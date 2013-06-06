Report Gives Brands Insight on Marketing to 'Generation Z'—Kids 16 and Under

There's lots being written about how marketers can best

reach Generation Y consumers, the group of young adults described as

millennials who are between ages 18-34. But another group of young consumers will

present a great challenge for marketers now and going forward: Generation Z, or

kids 16 years of age and under.





To aid in that process, research firm the Intelligence Group

recently released a massive 221-page survey that is based on its Cassandra

Report, which included 800 online interviews with kids 7-13 and their parents

from spots all around the country. The main conclusion is that, much the way

some parents already regard their tween kids, Generation Z will be marketers'

most challenging generation yet.





The survey delves into what makes this generation of kids tick

right now, from the perspective of both the kids and their folks, and then projects

how Gen Z will behave as consumers as they age. The report encourages marketers

to get some in-depth understanding of this group, which will need to be

targeted much differently.





"We are witnessing a shift towards a more gender-neutral

approach in which the pink-and-blue polarities of the past are considered

outdated by these next-gen parents and kids," the survey says. "Brands of the

future will need to rethink gender-based marketing to help build a more

neutrally-hued world."





With tech advances continuing to speed along, and kids

growing comfortable with them at an ever-younger age, it's no surprise that the

report tells marketers Gen Z kids, "are already having online conversations

about your brand, making it even more necessary for you to consider how you will

engage them in the future. These empowered, impatient and discerning new

consumers will demand a more intimate relationship with the brands they love.

Brands that can speak directly to this generation's unique DNA can start

connecting and building the lifelong relationship now."





The report says Gen Z kids are already participating in household

decision-making and it predicts they will be smarter than marketers when it

comes to technology and information gathering.





"This generation is very comfortable in the adult world, and

the X/Z generation overlap means they are sharing more brands, entertainment

properties, activities, technology and experiences with their parents than did

past generations. Z kids are feeling empowered and they know that their

opinions and talents are more valuable and relevant than ever before."





The report also says Gen Z kids will become "a generation of

self-starters, multi-thinkers and pioneers, who will want to carve their own

individual paths to success."





In that regard, the report predicts Gen Z kids will not only

"embrace a new, constructive spirit of rebelliousness to define themselves and

make an impact, they'll also seek out extreme experiences, products and content

that will set them apart from the crowd, and will make an effort to put the

stamp of their individuality on everything they do, say and share."



Backing Up the Claims





To back up such far-thinking claims, the report points out

that Gen Z includes some of the first children of Facebook parents who have

been documenting their children's lives "since they were in utero. Their

identities have thus been virtually pre-established by their parents, their

likenesses and behaviors and habits broadly shared with friends and strangers

even before the kids were themselves cognizant of these characteristics."





As a result, the report predicts, Gen Zs will "take great

stock in Web esteem," adding, "they've been taught their entire upbringing that

online sharing is natural, and that how we present ourselves online is

important. Consequently, this generation will seek personal validation through

their social media presence and popularity. Brands can encourage Zs'

self-realization by giving these young consumers even more platforms and

opportunities for sharing."





Since Gen X parents and Z kids are closer than previous

generations, the report says that they will share more together. "We expect to

see an upsurge in entertainment that simultaneously appeals to both parents and

kids," the report says, "like a new spate of family movies, TV shows and even

music, and a less pronounced adult/kid divide out in the real world."





The report also points out that Gen Z kids have

unprecedented access to multiple cultures, religions, lifestyles and ideas, and

"exposure to mix-and-match culture has made them incredibly open-minded."





And the report adds that "to an even greater extent than

their Y predecessors, Zs fail to see the online and offline worlds as separate

and distinct from one another. For these young consumers, online has become a

natural part of their offline experience."





The report advises marketers to be ready to deal with the

rebellious nature of Gen Zs. "As Zs come of age, their rebellious spirit will

only grow stronger and their willingness to buck the status quo more

deep-seated. Brands should not only ready themselves to contend with this

questioning generation, but should take a cue of their own from Zs' purposeful

rebelliousness."





As such, marketers who offer original and innovative

products and ad campaigns "will be prized above all" among Gen Zs, the report

states. "Inauthenticity will be sniffed out, and imitations derided as mere

parlor tricks. Truly rebellious brands will abandon the playbook and build

their identities from scratch -- just as Apple once did."





The report cites some examples of current campaigns that

might appeal to Gen Zs as they grow. It also offers a list of "Zs to Watch,"

and contains many pages of survey questions about Gen Z opinions, habits and

thought processes, and also those of their parents, and how each perceives the

other.





The results for Gen Zs are broken out both by gender and

also by age groups: 7-9 and 10-13.





And in a helpful summary, the report contains 10 tips for

marketers who want to begin working on developing a relationship with Gen Zs

now.



1.Tap Into Their Entrepreneurial Spirit



Zs are self-starters,itching to make an impact, a change and a name for

themselves. Brandscan be a resource for insights and investments that

start these youngindividuals on a groundbreaking, innovative path.



2.Listen and Respond to Them



Gen Zs' multitasking, multi-think mentality keeps them tuned into various

streams of content all at once -- and they expect brands to keep up with their

rapid-fire pace of conversation, content consumption and Q&A. Marketers

need to embrace and embody the real-time turnaround that Zs crave.



3.Invite Them Into Your Decision-Making



The real-time pace of online interaction has led Zs to expect to be heard by

brands, whether they're voicing a complaint, asking a question or giving a

compliment or suggestion. This generation wants to feel that its input makes an

impact, and Zs love to have their ideas considered and realized.



4.Let Them Try Before They Buy



Gen Zs are uber-researchers and bargain hunters, and they expect to be able to

test out products before they commit to buying anything. Brands should provide

these savvy young consumers with opportunities to try, play and experiment

pre-purchase, both virtually (through augmented reality) and physically

(through trial periods and sample offerings).



5.Make Sure You Are Innovating and Digitally

Evolving



Gen Z sees little distinction between their digital and physical worlds. They

aim to seamlessly engage with both. Marketers should begin to think about ways

to further integrate their digital and physical communications, creating

products, content and games that feature both tangible and virtual elements

working together and well.



6.Encourage Them to Get Creative With Your

Product



Zs are always seeking new opportunities to display their most inventive,

beautiful and brilliant creations. Brands should give them platforms upon which

to share their projects, get ideas and inspiration and interact with likeminded

young people and prominently feature their best works to give them a moment in

the spotlight.



7.Make Them Feel Secure



Growing up in the wake of 9/11 and in the midst of a recession has made Gen Zs

inherently security-minded. Brands should feature marketing messages that speak

to Zs' and their parents' desire to feel safe and secure, and partner with the

right causes to remind them that you're working to make the world a better and

safer place.



8.Inspire Them to Change the World



Gen Z considers it a given and a necessity to recycle, conserve and make green

choices, and they are participating in some form of community service through

their school, family or church in disproportionate numbers. Brands can be great

resources for information and motivating young people to improve their schools,

communities and their world.



9.Build a Relationship Early On



Since trust and transparency are such important social markers for Gen Zs,

marketers should engage them on their level and offer experiences they can

enjoy at their current age -- even if what they're selling doesn't seem

imminently useful to kids. Earning their trust now will have sticking power

when these young individuals enter adulthood.



10.Show

Them the Bright Side



Gen Zs may be born realists, but they still desire and respond to messages of

hope and optimism. Brands can enhance Zs' outlook by showing them the brighter

sides of life, and encouraging them to find and share the bright moments

themselves. Marketing messaging can remind them that, in a sometimes-scary

world, they can still find positive people and opportunities.