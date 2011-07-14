Report: FBI to Investigate News Corp.

The FBI is investigating the recent

allegations that News Corp. hacked the phones of 9/11 victims, The Associated

The news, which follows News Corp's withdrawal of its BSkyB bid and the

shuttering of its News of the World tabloid in London amidst a wider hacking

scandal, came from a law enforcement official speaking on the condition of

Rupert

Murdoch, News Corp's Chairman and CEO, will appear with his son James, to

answer British lawmakers questions about allegations of phone hacking and

The FBI has not confirmed that it is investigating the 9/11-related

