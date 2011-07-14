Report: FBI to Investigate News Corp.
The FBI is investigating the recent
allegations that News Corp. hacked the phones of 9/11 victims, The Associated
Press reported Thursday afternoon.
The news, which follows News Corp's withdrawal of its BSkyB bid and the
shuttering of its News of the World tabloid in London amidst a wider hacking
scandal, came from a law enforcement official speaking on the condition of
anonymity, according to AP.
Rupert
Murdoch, News Corp's Chairman and CEO, will appear with his son James, to
answer British lawmakers questions about allegations of phone hacking and
bribery by employees of its newspapers.
The FBI has not confirmed that it is investigating the 9/11-related
allegations, according to the report.
