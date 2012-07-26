Report: Dish Tweaks Hopper Ad-Skipping Feature Amid Lawsuit
Dish Network, which is facing lawsuits from CBS, Fox and NBC
over the automatic ad-skipping capabilities built into its Hopper multiroom
DVR, has upgraded the feature to give users more control, according to a
published report.
The software update, released in last week, may be designed
to bolster its legal defense against the broadcasters by adding new
user-controlled recording and deletion functions, Variety reported.
According to the report, the default option for AutoHop now
is to not skip ads, so a viewer must actively select to zap the commercials. In
addition, Dish's Hopper customers can now select which networks they record
with PrimeTime Anytime -- whereas the lineups of all four major networks were
automatically recorded -- and can delete recordings at any time (whereas they
were previously retained on the DVR for eight days).
