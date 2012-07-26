Report: Dish Tweaks Hopper Ad-Skipping Feature Amid Lawsuit

Dish Network, which is facing lawsuits from CBS, Fox and NBC

over the automatic ad-skipping capabilities built into its Hopper multiroom

DVR, has upgraded the feature to give users more control, according to a

published report.

The software update, released in last week, may be designed

to bolster its legal defense against the broadcasters by adding new

user-controlled recording and deletion functions, Variety reported.

According to the report, the default option for AutoHop now

is to not skip ads, so a viewer must actively select to zap the commercials. In

addition, Dish's Hopper customers can now select which networks they record

with PrimeTime Anytime -- whereas the lineups of all four major networks were

automatically recorded -- and can delete recordings at any time (whereas they

were previously retained on the DVR for eight days).

