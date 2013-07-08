Report: DirecTV, TWC Make Hulu Pitch

DirecTV has bid outright for Hulu and Time Warner Cable is

looking to buy a piece of the online video service, Bloomberg

reported Monday, noting that both companies met a July 5 deadline to submit

binding proposals.

According to the report, TWC wants to invest in Hulu and

join current owners Walt Disney Co., News Corp., and Comcast.

TWC's

interest in securing an equity stake in Hulu first emerged in mid-May, with

The Wall Street Journal reporting then that the MSO was particularly

interested in Hulu to help it obtain out-of-market distribution rights for top

TV programming and set it up to deliver subscription-based services outside its

traditional cable footprint.

DirecTV declined to comment. TWC was not immediately

available for comment Monday afternoon.

