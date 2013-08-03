Report: Cox Memo Denies Meetings With Liberty, Charter

An internal memo to Cox Communications employees denied speculation that company CEO Patrick Esser had preliminary talks with Liberty Media concerning a possible merger, a report in the Atlanta Journal Constitution said Friday.

Wall Street was in a tizzy early Friday after a report in Bloomberg News said that Esser “has discussed a deal” with officials at Liberty about a possible combination with Charter Communications. Liberty owns a 27% interest in Charter.

The Bloomberg report, citing people familiar with the matter, said the parties had not decided on any details, including who would buy who. Bloomberg also said that Cox and Charter have not begun direct talks.

Click here for the full story at Multichannel.com