Report: Comcast Weighing TWC Bid?

RELATED: Time Warner Cable Stock Surges on Charter Chatter

While cable stocks surge in the wake of reports that Charter Communications is lining up bankers for a Time Warner Cable bid, Comcast is reportedly seeking advice concerning the possibility of launching its own offer for the nation's second largest cable operator.

According to CNBC, Comcast officials have been inquiring about possible regulatory and anti-trust hurdles to a TWC bid. CNBC, which is owned by Comcast's NBC Universal unit, stressed that the MSO is not in active discussions with TWC on a deal and is only seeking guidance on anti-trust and telecom issues.

Sources in the cable financial community said that TWC has reached out to Comcast in recent weeks, stressing that no deal is imminent.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.