Report: CNBC's Erin Burnett Poised To Join CNN
CNBC anchor Erin Burnett is in talks to sign a long-term
contract with CNN, according to a New York Times report.
The move would give Burnett the chance to broaden her
coverage to general news as opposed to the business reporting she does at CNBC.
It has not been determined what time slot she would occupy at CNN, according to
the report.
The NYT also reported that Burnett had talks with ABC and
CBS before settling on CNN.
Burnett joined CNBC in 2005, and currently co-anchors the
morning show Squawk on the Street and anchors Street Signs in the afternoon.
Before CNBC, she worked at Bloomberg TV and Citigroup.
Spokespersons for CNN and Burnett did not immediately
respond to requests for comment at press time.
