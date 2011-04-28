Report: CNBC's Erin Burnett Poised To Join CNN

CNBC anchor Erin Burnett is in talks to sign a long-term

contract with CNN, according to a New York Times report.



The move would give Burnett the chance to broaden her

coverage to general news as opposed to the business reporting she does at CNBC.

It has not been determined what time slot she would occupy at CNN, according to

the report.

The NYT also reported that Burnett had talks with ABC and

CBS before settling on CNN.

Burnett joined CNBC in 2005, and currently co-anchors the

morning show Squawk on the Street and anchors Street Signs in the afternoon.

Before CNBC, she worked at Bloomberg TV and Citigroup.

Spokespersons for CNN and Burnett did not immediately

respond to requests for comment at press time.