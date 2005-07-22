Report: Cable Bills To Top $100 by 2008

A new report from Kagan Research says cable subscribers should expect the average cable bill to jump from $80 a month in 2005 to the $100 mark in 2008 as they sign on for new services like voice, improved data and even wireless.

Kagan analyst Renee Shaening believes overall cable revenues will double from $66.5 billion in 2005 to $139 billion by 2015. Topping the list of drivers are voice services, with Shaening predicting that cable voice services will grow at 18% annually.