Report: Apple in Talks With TWC, Other MSOs on Cable Set-Top

Apple has approached Time Warner Cable and other large cable

operators about creating an Apple-developed set-top that would let subscribers

access TV programming, The Wall Street Journalreported, citing anonymous sources.

Apple and Time Warner Cable representatives declined to comment

on the report.

Apple, the largest technology company in the world, does not

appear to have reached a deal with any MSOs, the Journal said,

speculating that operators may be reluctant "to let Apple establish a

foothold in the television business."

Whether Apple would sell such a cable-ready box at retail or

only distribute it through MSOs is not clear. Apple has raised the possibility

of being the "exclusive" provider of IP-based set-top boxes for MSOs,

which would supply them to customers, the Journal reported. In the past,

operators have balked at Apple's demand for a 30% cut of transactional content

revenue, according to the paper.

Click

here to read the full story at Multichannel News.