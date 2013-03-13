Rep. Johnson Concerned About Google Data Sharing Notice

Rep. Hank Johnson (D-Ga.) praised Google's

forthright answers to his questions about what data it shares via Google

Wallet, but wasn't happy with some of the answers.



Johnson

had wanted to know how Google handled data it shared with third party app

developers for purchases of apps on goods through Google Play.



Google

responded

that the first time people used Google Wallet they were informed that some

info, name, address, e-mail address, phone number would be shared with third

parties in order to process the transaction.



The

company said it did not share full credit card info or payment credentials with

developers or merchants who use Google Wallet. It also said there were only a

handful of complaints about third party misuse of information, which at any

rated was a violation of its developer distribution agreement which requires

the protection of privacy and confidentiality of info and prohibits the sale or

rental of that information.



Johnson

said he was concerned that Google provides that first-time notice, rather than

"at the time and in the context" of the purchase. "Unlike a

broad statement buried in the Wallet Privacy Notice, a contextual approach

might also prevent the consumer surprise and public alarm that predicated my

letter," he said in a statement.



Johnson

launched a mobile privacy initiative, AppRights,

through which he has collected consumer info and concerns, like those about

Google Wallet's data sharing.

