Rep. Johnson Concerned About Google Data Sharing Notice
Rep. Hank Johnson (D-Ga.) praised Google's
forthright answers to his questions about what data it shares via Google
Wallet, but wasn't happy with some of the answers.
Johnson
had wanted to know how Google handled data it shared with third party app
developers for purchases of apps on goods through Google Play.
Google
responded
that the first time people used Google Wallet they were informed that some
info, name, address, e-mail address, phone number would be shared with third
parties in order to process the transaction.
The
company said it did not share full credit card info or payment credentials with
developers or merchants who use Google Wallet. It also said there were only a
handful of complaints about third party misuse of information, which at any
rated was a violation of its developer distribution agreement which requires
the protection of privacy and confidentiality of info and prohibits the sale or
rental of that information.
Johnson
said he was concerned that Google provides that first-time notice, rather than
"at the time and in the context" of the purchase. "Unlike a
broad statement buried in the Wallet Privacy Notice, a contextual approach
might also prevent the consumer surprise and public alarm that predicated my
letter," he said in a statement.
Johnson
launched a mobile privacy initiative, AppRights,
through which he has collected consumer info and concerns, like those about
Google Wallet's data sharing.
