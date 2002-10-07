Reopen Sesame !
Vila Sesamo, the first international version of Sesame Street, is
returning to Brazilian airwaves after almost 30 years.
The show, which aired from 1972 through 1974, is being revived in a partnership among
Sesame Workshop, educational network Canal Futura and the Roberto Marinho
Foundation.
The partnership is currently seeking sponsors for the planned 52 episodes,
which will air as a daily strip beginning in 2004.
