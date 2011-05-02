Rentrak Makes Deal with Strata

Rentrak has struck a deal

with Comcast-owned Strata, a major "back-office" agency systems provider, in a

similar move to its earlier integration with Donovan Data Systems, the company

announced on Monday, reported

MediaDailyNews.

Rentrak, the first aggregator

of digital set-top TV audience data, is moving towards making digital set-top

TV audience data an alternative to Nielsen data, primarily because their

audience estimates are too small to be statistically meaningful, whereas aggregate

data represents a larger share of the TV universe. Industry experts estimate

that there are over 100 networks whose audiences are too small for Nielsen

measurement, which is estimated to be 7% of total national viewing.

Although the percentage is small,

many of the "long-tail" networks represent the audiences that advertisers want

to reach.

Rentrak announced a deal with

Donovan Data Systems, a provider of data processing systems for ad agencies in

February. The company has also indicated

plans to integrate other set-top data providers such as TRA Analytics, WPP'S

Kantar unit and TiVo, along with providers to audience-based TV buying systems

including Simulmedia, Google TV Ads and Microsoft's Admira.

Havas' MPG, Aegis; Carat and

Omnicom's OMD have suggested plans to use Rentrak data to buy networks not

measured by Nielsen.