Rentrak Expands Measurement to Kids' VOD
Media measurement and
analysis company Rentrak has expanded its on-demand measuring service to
include kids' programming, and Turner Broadcasting's Cartoon Network has become
a client, MediaDailyNews
reported.
"The number of free-on-demand transactions are
increasing year-over-year, and the kids' category has become the
second-most-popular FOD content type," said Rentrak CEO Bill Livek in the article.
"With these facts in hand, the need for transparency is great in order to
continue to successfully grow VOD as a strong advertising medium."
Agencies and advertisers can
benefit from VOD measurements to make more informed media-buying decisions
based on the advertising reports, which rank networks by each month's
performance metrics. The first kids' VOD report will review May 2011 usage from
almost 60% of Rentrak's onDemand Essential Kids network clients.
"Allowing transparency in this category will
demonstrate the popularity of Cartoon Network VOD content with a wide range of
consumers and allow us to better understand viewing beyond linear
television," said Jack Wakshlag, chief research officer, Turner
Broadcasting System, in the article.
