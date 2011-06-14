Rentrak Expands Measurement to Kids' VOD

Media measurement and

analysis company Rentrak has expanded its on-demand measuring service to

include kids' programming, and Turner Broadcasting's Cartoon Network has become

a client, MediaDailyNews

reported.

"The number of free-on-demand transactions are

increasing year-over-year, and the kids' category has become the

second-most-popular FOD content type," said Rentrak CEO Bill Livek in the article.

"With these facts in hand, the need for transparency is great in order to

continue to successfully grow VOD as a strong advertising medium."

Agencies and advertisers can

benefit from VOD measurements to make more informed media-buying decisions

based on the advertising reports, which rank networks by each month's

performance metrics. The first kids' VOD report will review May 2011 usage from

almost 60% of Rentrak's onDemand Essential Kids network clients.

"Allowing transparency in this category will

demonstrate the popularity of Cartoon Network VOD content with a wide range of

consumers and allow us to better understand viewing beyond linear

television," said Jack Wakshlag, chief research officer, Turner

Broadcasting System, in the article.