Rentrak Dismisses Papagan

Media-measurement firm Rentrak has eliminated the position held by

president Ken Papagan and transferred his responsibilities to Cathy

Hetzel, president of the company's Advanced Media & Information

division.

In a statement, Rentrak said, "Ken Papagan's role at

Rentrak has been eliminated and during the transition period Mr. Papagan

will serve as a consultant to the company working directly with Bill

Livek, Rentrak Corporation's chief executive officer."

The company

declined to comment further. Papagan did not respond to a request for

comment. Rentrak disclosed the change in an 8-K filing Wednesday with

the Securities and Exchange Commission.

