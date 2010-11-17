Rentrak Dismisses Papagan
Media-measurement firm Rentrak has eliminated the position held by
president Ken Papagan and transferred his responsibilities to Cathy
Hetzel, president of the company's Advanced Media & Information
division.
In a statement, Rentrak said, "Ken Papagan's role at
Rentrak has been eliminated and during the transition period Mr. Papagan
will serve as a consultant to the company working directly with Bill
Livek, Rentrak Corporation's chief executive officer."
The company
declined to comment further. Papagan did not respond to a request for
comment. Rentrak disclosed the change in an 8-K filing Wednesday with
the Securities and Exchange Commission.
