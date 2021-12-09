‘Reno 911!’ Tackles QAnon

Special Reno 911! The Hunt For QAnon premieres Thursday, Dec. 23 on Paramount Plus. The network shared a trailer from the project.

“On a mission to track down the one and only Q, the one behind all QAnon conspiracies, Reno 911! The Hunt For QAnon follows the deputies from the Reno Sheriff’s Department as they get stuck at a QAnon convention at sea, ultimately escaping only to discover that they’ve landed at Jeffrey Epstein’s old island,” goes the special’s description.

Reno 911!, about high jinks in the Reno Sheriff’s Department, ran for six seasons on Comedy Central, wrapping in 2009. A seventh season ran on short-lived Quibi. The ensemble comedy was created by Robert Ben Garant, Kerri Kenney-Silver and Thomas Lennon.

The first six seasons are on Paramount Plus.

The special will feature the original cast, including Lennon, Garant, Kenney-Silver, Cedric Yarbrough, Carlos Alazraqui, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Niecy Nash, Mary Birdsong and Ian Roberts. Paramount Plus has shared a trailer.

Executive producers include Lennon, Garant, Kenney-Silver, Yarbrough, Nash, Alazraqui, McLendon-Covey, John Landgraf, Michael Shamberg, Stacey Sher, Danny Devito, Peter Principato, Christian Hoffman and David Lincoln.

Robert Ben Garant is the director of the special. ■