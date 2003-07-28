Renewal reminders

Broadcasters will be getting some help in spreading the word that their

licenses are up for renewal.

The radio-renewal cycle begins in Washington, D.C., this fall, with petitions to

deny D.C. renewals due Sept. 1.

Part of the purpose of Federal Communications Commission member Michael Copps' planned license-renewal

town-hall meetings, which he announced last week, is to let the public know when

and where those licenses are coming due.

While there may not be enough time for a Washington meeting before September,

it has not been ruled out.

If Washington doesn't make the schedule, look for the first one in North or

South Carolina in October, then perhaps Florida early next year.

Word is that there isn't enough money to do one in every region.