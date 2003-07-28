Renewal reminders
Broadcasters will be getting some help in spreading the word that their
licenses are up for renewal.
The radio-renewal cycle begins in Washington, D.C., this fall, with petitions to
deny D.C. renewals due Sept. 1.
Part of the purpose of Federal Communications Commission member Michael Copps' planned license-renewal
town-hall meetings, which he announced last week, is to let the public know when
and where those licenses are coming due.
While there may not be enough time for a Washington meeting before September,
it has not been ruled out.
If Washington doesn't make the schedule, look for the first one in North or
South Carolina in October, then perhaps Florida early next year.
Word is that there isn't enough money to do one in every region.
