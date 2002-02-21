Rendez-View dumped?

Freshman dating series Rendez-View is not going to get a sophomore

season, insiders said.

The Paramount Domestic Television show, which was hosted by Whose Line Is

It Anyway co-star Greg Proops and dating expert Ellen Ladowsky, has been

struggling in the national ratings.

Rendez-View, which is currently cleared on 248 stations nationally, has

averaged a 1.0 national household rating and a 0.6 rating in adults 18 through 49,

according to Nielsen Media Research.

Rendez-View is one of four new dating series launched this season, and

it's tied with Columbia TriStar Domestic Television's Shipmates at a 1.0

rating for the season.

A Paramount executive had no comment.