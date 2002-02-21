Rendez-View dumped?
Freshman dating series Rendez-View is not going to get a sophomore
season, insiders said.
The Paramount Domestic Television show, which was hosted by Whose Line Is
It Anyway co-star Greg Proops and dating expert Ellen Ladowsky, has been
struggling in the national ratings.
Rendez-View, which is currently cleared on 248 stations nationally, has
averaged a 1.0 national household rating and a 0.6 rating in adults 18 through 49,
according to Nielsen Media Research.
Rendez-View is one of four new dating series launched this season, and
it's tied with Columbia TriStar Domestic Television's Shipmates at a 1.0
rating for the season.
A Paramount executive had no comment.
