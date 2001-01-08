Gold Coast Entertainment

The producers of Blind Date

say they were getting tired of hearing people comment on the different dates and personalities that their syndicated series was featuring.

So the guys at Gold Coast Entertainment decided to do something about it: they developed a spin-off series where guests will provide a running commentary on each date. On half-hour relationship show Rendez-View, comments, barbs, and jabs are all welcome and even encouraged.

"The idea really originated from doing Blind Date," admits Gold Coast's David Garfinkel. "The dates were so interesting that nearly everyone had something to say about them. So we said, you know what, there is a show there."

Just like Blind Date, which is distributed by Universal Television, Rendez-View

will send a couple out on a blind date with a camera and sound crew following every move. The difference will be running commentary and a Politically Incorrect-style format that will give each episode a different feel.

The show is hosted by Whose Line Is It Anyway?

funnyman Greg Proops and relationship-expert Ellen Ladowsky. Ladowsky, a former staffer at Newsweek

and The New York Times, co-wrote the book How to Dump a Guy: A Coward's Manual. Proops and Ladowsky will welcome two celebrity guest commentators on each episode to provide their individual two cents on each date.

"This show kind of takes the whole relationship show genre to another level," says Paramount Domestic TV's top sales executive John Nogawski."

Show: Rendez-View

Studio/Distributor: Gold Coast Entertainment/Paramount Domestic TV

Clearance: N/A

Barter: 3.5/3.5

Debut: Fall 2001