Remembering Wayne

The Radio Wayne Silent Auction exceeded its goal, raising $37,644 during RAB2001, the bureau's sales, management and leadership conference in Dallas earlier this month. Renamed after legendary radio broadcaster and RAB Executive Vice President, Meetings, Wayne Cornils, who died last summer, this year's auction more than tripled proceeds over last year. RAB CEO and President Gary Fries said, "The good work done by these charitable organizations is just one more way for Radio Wayne to continue to do what he endeavored to do his whole life: help other people."