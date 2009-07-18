Remembering Cronkite

Former colleagues, luminaries and longtime viewers pay tribute to legendary newsman Walter Cronkite, who died July 17 at age 92. Click here to add your own remembrances.

Following are testament's featured in That's The Way ItWas, a CBS special airing Sunday, July 19.

President Barack Obama:

"He broughtus all those stories large and small which would come to define the 20thcentury. That's why we love Walter, because in an era before blogs and e/mailcell phones and cable, he was the news. Walter invited us to believe in him,and he never let us down."

Don Hewitt, Executive Producer of CBS News, Creator of 60Minutes:

"Americahad a love affair with Walter Cronkite."

Katie Couric, Anchor, The CBS Evening News:

"There is something that is so quintessentially Americanabout Walter Cronkite...his honesty and candor in difficult times...if someone has integrity,to me, that is the finest attribute they can have. That means honor at a timewhen so many people are dishonorable. I think Walter Cronkite was and willalways be the personification of those qualities."

Mickey Hart, Drummer of the Grateful Dead:

"He was a freedom fighter and he was an honest, truthful guythat used his power while he was here on earth well, he was for the good... Itjust so happens that everybody's trust was put in the right place. That'sthe lucky part of all this."

President Bill Clinton:

"The passing of the years did not diminish as nearly as Icould tell, one iota, his interest in, and love for his country and his desireto see the world get better."



George Clooney, Actor/Director:

"His legacy will be one of the great legacies of greatAmericans. It sounds overstated, but it isn't. He's that important to us. Notjust to generations before him but to generations coming up... That's probablygood that there will never be a most trusted man in America again because if we're notlucky enough to get Walter Cronkite, then we might be in a lot of trouble."

Brian Williams, Anchorand Managing Editor, NBC Nightly News:

"Walter got early on that this job is part hand holding, sothat all of us in this line of work - who on days like 9/11 have been forcedinto any kind of explanatory role - Walter is with you whether you see him inthe studio or not!"

Andy Rooney, Correspondent, 60 Minutes:

"He was the best newsman, he was just dedicated to news, he really cared aboutwhat the news was and he thought it was important to tell it to the Americanpeople, it's that simple."

Charlie Gibson, Anchor, ABC World News:

"Walter's early lessons would be well kept in mind by all ofus who have followed him. And that is to keep it on the news. Tell people whathappened that day, keep it short, keep it direct, and keep it accurate."

Robin Williams, Actor/Comedian:

"[Walter] was a man of integrity at a time when we neededit. At a time when we still need it. A man, a legacy of someone who believes inthe first amendment as being one of the prime directives of democracy, but alsoof civilization. The idea of speaking out, and speaking directly."

Diane Sawyer, Co-Anchor, ABC's Good Morning Americaand Primetime Live:

"You miss these people who stand above the horizon a littlebit and remind you where to look. You miss people who seem to stand not justfor something, but stand for us."

Morley Safer, Correspondent, 60 Minutes:

"What I miss about Walter is that 2:30, 3:30 in the morning,‘let's have another drink. Let's find another friendly saloon'...Jokes. Not themore do-er first amendment man, it was that wonderful, fun loving, life lovingkid really."

And more...

Roger Ailes, Chairman & CEO, Fox News

"Everybody who's in the news business today was influenced in a positive way by Walter Cronkite. He had ability, humility and integrity, a rare combination."

Dave Aeikens, SPJ President

“Walter Cronkite was truly a legend in broadcasting. He set the standard for anchors today.”



Jon Klein, President, CNN / U.S.

"Walter Cronkite not only anchored a newscast, he anchored the nation during perilous times that included the assassination of a president and the resignation of another as well as a divisive war and the culture clash that followed.

To this day, more than a quarter century since he vacated the anchor chair, every television journalist aspires to be what Walter was - steady, certain, reassuring, reliable, authoritative but accessible. He was America's Uncle Walter, and for three decades he was the most trusted name in news."



CNN'S Larry King

"Walter Cronkite was one of a kind. He was the trusted voice that brought us together every night and the voice that held us together in dark days. Walter was one of the most influential news anchors in the history of American journalism and it was always an honor to be in his presence. He personified the highest journalistic standard, and I don't think we'll ever see another like him."



CNN'S Wolf Blitzer

"Walter was the perfect anchor. He gave us the news and so much more -- not because he was a polished news reader but because he was a world class journalist. He knew how to dig and ask the right questions and report the news. In the process, he helped us understand our country and the world and ourselves.

To this day, whenever there is a big story, I always say to myself: I wish Walter Cronkite were around to anchor the coverage. Walter inspired me and so many other journalists, and he will be deeply missed."

John Roberts, Anchor Of CNN's American Morning

"Walter truly was one of a kind. His passion, his honesty and his authenticity were benchmarks in the field of journalism. There was never anyone like him, and there never will be again."

