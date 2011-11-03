Remaining NinjaVideo Co-founder Pleads Guilty

Justin Dedemko, 28, co-founder of NinjaVideo.net has pled guilty to conspiracy to commit copyright infringement. He could be given up to five years in prison when he is sentenced Feb. 24.

Dedemko is the last remaining member of the NinjaVideo oversight team to plead guilty. The site allowed users to illegally download copyrigted TV shows and movies, according to the Justice Department, which announced the plea.

Matthew David Howard Smith and Hana Amal Beshara have already pled guilty to conspiracy and criminal copyright infringement.

Dedemko was responsible for finding infringing content and uploading it to NinjaVideo servers, said Justice. He also marketed the service to advertisers.

To the applause of studios and other copyright holders, Justice has been cracking down on IP piracy via its "Task Force on Intellectual Property."