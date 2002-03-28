Religious groups target Boston Public

Indecency watchdogs want to talk directly with Federal Communications Commission chairman Michael Powell

about Fox's Boston Public.

This past week, 24 organizations -- including Focus on the Family, The Salvation Army,

the National Association of Evangelicals and Black America's Political Action Committee -- urged Powell

to hear their complaints about a show they said inappropriately exposes young

audiences to lurid story lines about teenage sex, drug use and other sensational

topics.

"Programs such as Rupert Murdoch's Fox channel show, Boston Public,

continue to push the envelope without any regard to the FCC's decency

regulations," they wrote in the March 27 request.