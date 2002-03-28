Religious groups target Boston Public
Indecency watchdogs want to talk directly with Federal Communications Commission chairman Michael Powell
about Fox's Boston Public.
This past week, 24 organizations -- including Focus on the Family, The Salvation Army,
the National Association of Evangelicals and Black America's Political Action Committee -- urged Powell
to hear their complaints about a show they said inappropriately exposes young
audiences to lurid story lines about teenage sex, drug use and other sensational
topics.
"Programs such as Rupert Murdoch's Fox channel show, Boston Public,
continue to push the envelope without any regard to the FCC's decency
regulations," they wrote in the March 27 request.
