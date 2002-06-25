Religious broadcasters to protest DBS merger

A group of religious broadcasters will hold a press conference this Thursday

outside the Department of Justice on EchoStar Communications Corp.'s planned

merger with Hughes Electronics and DirecTV.

Members of the group, which is called the Coalition of Christian

Broadcasters, include John Hagee Ministries; Keith Butler Ministries; Kenneth

Copeland Ministries; Jesse Duplantis Ministries; and Creflo Dollar Ministries.

Richard Roberts, president of Oral Roberts University, also is a member.

Lou Sheldon, head of Traditional Values, the association that is organizing

the event, would not comment on what the broadcasters will say.

Earlier this year, however, members of the group took out a full-page

advertisement in the Washington Post asking President George W. Bush, Attorney

General John Ashcroft and FCC Chairman Michael Powell to deny the merger, saying

'our Constitutional rights are being threatened.'

In the ad, the religious broadcasters say they oppose the merger because

EchoStar opposes must-carry rights for broadcasters, although that reason no

longer exists because the Supreme Court last week denied EchoStar's attempts to

see the law overturned.

They also complain about EchoStar's efforts to drop ABC Family Channel, and

say that rural customers will be less served if the merger is approved.

This latest objection from religious broadcasters is separate from earlier

protests by the Word Network, headed up by the Revs. Al Sharpton and Horace

Sheffield III.