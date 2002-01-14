Reitan named WCCO-TV news director
WCCO-TV Minneapolis' new general manager, Rene LaSpina, replaced longtime
news director Ted Canova Monday with Maria Reitan, who has been news director at
A.H. Belo Corp.'s WHAS-TV Louisville, Ky.
Canova has been with the station seven years, and he addressed his troops
Monday afternoon to say goodbye, sources said.
LaSpina said Reitan brings not only an extensive knowledge of newsgathering
and production, but also knowledge of the Twin Cities, having spent considerable
time there due to her husband's family.
Canova could not be reached for comment.
