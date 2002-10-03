Reilly to head HRTS

Kevin Reilly, FX's president of entertainment, was elected president of the

Hollywood Radio and Television Society by the group's board of directors, the HRTS

said Wednesday. Reilly succeeds Rick Rosen, a partner and agent at Endeavor

Agency.

Jordan Levin, president of entertainment at The WB Television Network, was elected vice

president; Dick Askin, president and CEO of Tribune Entertainment, was chosen

secretary; and Stephen McPherson, president of Touchstone Television, was

selected treasurer.

The HRTS holds newsmaker luncheons, including the annual session with network -television presidents in September, and it sponsors scholarships, grants and

mentoring programs in the entertainment industry for area universities and

public schools.