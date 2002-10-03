Reilly to head HRTS
Kevin Reilly, FX's president of entertainment, was elected president of the
Hollywood Radio and Television Society by the group's board of directors, the HRTS
said Wednesday. Reilly succeeds Rick Rosen, a partner and agent at Endeavor
Agency.
Jordan Levin, president of entertainment at The WB Television Network, was elected vice
president; Dick Askin, president and CEO of Tribune Entertainment, was chosen
secretary; and Stephen McPherson, president of Touchstone Television, was
selected treasurer.
The HRTS holds newsmaker luncheons, including the annual session with network -television presidents in September, and it sponsors scholarships, grants and
mentoring programs in the entertainment industry for area universities and
public schools.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.